Sharad Pawar Highlights Challenges to Religious Harmony, Calls for Unity at Harmony Conclave

Mumbai: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has stated that the state of religious harmony in the country poses a challenge. He made these remarks while speaking at the 'Sauhard Parishad' (Harmony Conclave) in Aurangabad on Tuesday. In a tweet, the senior leader expressed concerns for the Muslim and Christian communities.
Pawar talks about shortcomings faced by the Muslim community
He highlighted that Christians are facing attacks in several states, despite being a peaceful community. He also mentioned the shortcomings faced by the Muslim community, such as lack of education and backwardness. Pawar emphasised that social development cannot be achieved if any community lags behind. While acknowledging that the general public holds positive views about the Muslim community, he pointed out that certain individuals consistently try to disrupt the harmonious atmosphere. He emphasized the responsibility to establish that everyone in the country is Indian and called for unity against forces that promote negativity, division, and hatred.
Pawar further added that regardless of who holds power, it is essential for the people to stand up for the betterment of the nation.
