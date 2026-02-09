Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat & Cold

'No Information About Sunetra's Swearing-In': Sharad Pawar's SHOCKING Reaction On Reports Of Ajit Pawar's Widow Stepping In As Deputy CM | Video |

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was taken to a hospital in Pune city from his residence in Baramati on Monday afternoon following complaints related to the throat as well as coughing.A close aide said the 85-year-old opposition stalwart was being taken to Ruby Hall Clinic as he is suffering from a throat infection.Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant confirmed the development."Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided," Dr Grant said.

