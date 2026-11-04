Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune Clinic After Two Days; First Visuals Show NCP (SP) Chief Leaving Hospital In Wheelchair| VIDEO |

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was on Wednesday discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic after being under medical observation two days following complaints of pleuritic pain.

Visuals of Pawar being discharged from the hospital have been shared by news agency ANI on X. The NCP (SP) chief was seen being taken out of the clinic in a wheelchair.

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Pawar Stable, Says Hospital

According to the official statement issued by Dr Purvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, Pawar is stable and doing well.

"Mr Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic today. He is stable and doing well. He will be travelling directly from the hospital to his residence in Mumbai. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery," the statement said, as reported by ANI.

Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said that her father was now doing much better, and the family was on its way back to Mumbai.

"Thank you so, so much to the entire team at Ruby Hall for taking such good care of him," she said. "Grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone for all your best wishes."

Baba is much better now, and we are now driving to Mumbai. Thank you so, so much to the entire team at Ruby Hall for taking such good care of him. Grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone for all your best wishes. 🙏🏽 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 4, 2026

Family friend shares health update

Speaking to reporters, Vitthal Maniyar, a family friend of Sharad Pawar, said that all his medical reports were satisfactory and that he is slowly recovering; therefore, there was no reason for concern.

"His health is good, and he is not facing any particular difficulty. He had a cough and phlegm two days ago, following which he was admitted here. All the medical examinations were conducted, and the reports were good. There was nothing in the reports that raised any concern," Maniyar said.

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PM Modi enquires about Pawar's health

He further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dialled in to check on the party chief’s health. “He wished him a speedy recovery and said that all of us need him," Maniyar added.

Appealing to party workers and supporters not to worry, Maniyar said Pawar was doing well and thanked people across Maharashtra and the country for their affection and concern.

Pawar's hospitalisation and medical observation

The veteran politician was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. His daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable.

The hospital had subsequently stated that Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge.