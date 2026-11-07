Sharad Pawar Discharged From Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital; Video Shows NCP (SP) Supremo Smiling & Waving At Supporters |

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday morning after undergoing treatment for bronchitis-like symptoms and a chest infection. The 85-year-old leader was discharged in a stable condition and will continue his treatment at home.

Video Shows Pawar Waving At Supporters

A video showed Pawar smiling and waving at supporters as his vehicle left the hospital for his residence, Silver Oak. He later arrived at his home following his discharge.

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Speaking about his health, Dr Pritam Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital said Pawar’s condition had improved and that he was responding to treatment. “Sharad Pawar has been discharged in a stable condition. He will continue his treatment at home. He had suffered from a bronchitis attack and a chest infection, which are now improving,” the doctor said.

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He added that Pawar had been advised to continue his medication and follow standard precautions. Given his age, the medical team had also provided him with some additional instructions. “ He is very compliant, and I am very sure that he will take care of himself,” Dr Samdani said.

On Friday evening, Dr Samdani had said that Pawar was responding to treatment and his condition was improving. He described the infection as bronchitis-like and said the veteran politician was under medical supervision.

Why Was Pawar Admitted To Breach Candy Hospital?

Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing respiratory complications and a persistent cough. He had earlier received treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune before being shifted to Mumbai for further medical care. His discharge comes after doctors observed an improvement in his condition. He will now recover at home under medical advice.

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