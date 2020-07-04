Sharad Pawar calls for improved coordination within MVA

Mumbai: Amidst rising communication gap among the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and made a strong case for

further improvement in coordination by doing away with centralised decision making with less reliance on bureaucracy. Pawar is believed to have conveyed his displeasure over the extension of lockdown till July 31 after the launch of MissionBeginAgain in the first week of June.

Pawar emphasised the need for the restoration of the economic, social, and administrative system hinting that the government’s switch on switch off policies on lockdown may prove costly. The meeting took place for over an hour at the Bal Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji Park. CM was accompanied by his son and Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray while Pawar came alone. For a change, no bureaucrat was present at the meeting.

NCP sources told FPJ, "Economic impact of Covid 19 has not got due attention. Even though the high-level committee had submitted an extensive report on April 30 on the economic revival it was not placed for implementation. Thanks to the bureaucratic delay. The appropriate economic response was need of the hour especially when the impact on the government finances will have a lasting impact for many years on various aspects of government functioning." Further, Pawar has conveyed disappointment over lack of adequate consultation and discussion within the bureaucracy and also within the ministers from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.