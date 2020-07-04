Sharad Pawar calls for improved coordination within MVA

Mumbai: Amidst rising communication gap among the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and made a strong case for
further improvement in coordination by doing away with centralised decision making with less reliance on bureaucracy. Pawar is believed to have conveyed his displeasure over the extension of lockdown till July 31 after the launch of MissionBeginAgain in the first week of June.
Pawar emphasised the need for the restoration of the economic, social, and administrative system hinting that the government’s switch on switch off policies on lockdown may prove costly. The meeting took place for over an hour at the Bal Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji Park. CM was accompanied by his son and Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray while Pawar came alone. For a change, no bureaucrat was present at the meeting.
NCP sources told FPJ, "Economic impact of Covid 19 has not got due attention. Even though the high-level committee had submitted an extensive report on April 30 on the economic revival it was not placed for implementation. Thanks to the bureaucratic delay. The appropriate economic response was need of the hour especially when the impact on the government finances will have a lasting impact for many years on various aspects of government functioning." Further, Pawar has conveyed disappointment over lack of adequate consultation and discussion within the bureaucracy and also within the ministers from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.
Pawar has reportedly stressed the need to keep the decision-making process on fast track by involving all three parties. "The bureaucracy-driven decision making should be stopped as ministers of the concerned departments recently complained about keeping them in the dark
till the subject pertaining to their departments were taken up for approval at the cabinet meeting," sources said. According to sources, Pawar insisted that the government will have to pay adequate attention so that farmers get loan and agricultural inputs during the Kharif season.
As far as issues with regard to the revival of the realty sector involving key policy decisions, Pawar is believed to have emphasised the need for bringing all the stakeholders on board and clear the necessary files. Despite a series of meetings, the government has yet to take a decision on reduction in stamp duty, cut in ready reckoner rate and kick start redevelopment of Dharavi, where the coronavirus pandemic is contained.
Today’s meeting was important as Pawar was perturbed over the announcement of the extension of lockdown up to July 31 made through notification without taking NCP and Congress on board. Pawar was also disappointed over the manner in which the vehicular movement was restricted within two km radius through police order without consulting with NCP and Congress. After Pawar took up the issue, the police have now amended the order with regard to vehicular movement in the city.
On Thursday, Thackeray, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had met to discuss the impact of lockdown on the economy. Congress had recently voiced against giving a due share in the decision making. Subsequently, Congress Ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan met CM Thackeray who assured them that Congress is a key partner and will be given prominence in running the government.
