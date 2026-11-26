Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was once again admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday due to dehydration.
Supriya Sule Confirms Hospitalisation
NCP (SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule confirmed the latest development. Taking to her X account, Sule wrote, “We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.”
Previous Hospitalisations In November
This is the third time this month that Pawar has been admitted to a hospital.
The 85-year-old former Union minister was initially admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. On the same day, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and discharged on November 7.
However, no further details regarding his health have been released following his hospitalisation on Thursday.
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