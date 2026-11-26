Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar. | File Pic

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was once again admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday due to dehydration.

Supriya Sule Confirms Hospitalisation

NCP (SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule confirmed the latest development. Taking to her X account, Sule wrote, “We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.”

We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.🙏🏻 डिहायड्रेशनचा त्रास झाल्याने बाबांना ब्रीच कँडी रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे. डॉक्टरांनी त्यांना प्रवास कमी करण्याचा तसेच विश्रांती घेण्याचा सल्ला दिला आहे. पण बाबा ऐकत नाहीत. त्यांना कामात रमून जायला आवडते. बाबांची तब्येत ठीक आहे. आपण सर्वांनी व्यक्त केलेल्या काळजीबद्दल आणि दिलेल्या शुभेच्छांबद्दल मनापासून आभार. 🙏🏻 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 26, 2026

Previous Hospitalisations In November

This is the third time this month that Pawar has been admitted to a hospital.

The 85-year-old former Union minister was initially admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. On the same day, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and discharged on November 7.

However, no further details regarding his health have been released following his hospitalisation on Thursday.