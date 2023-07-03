'Some NCP Leaders Fell For BJP's Divisive Tactics': Sharad Pawar At Public Meet In Karad

Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that it is unfortunate that some of the party leaders fell for Bharatiya Janata Party's divisive ways and said that they will put those people in their place during polls. Pawar is visiting Karad town in Satara district and addressed a public meeting there. He held the public meeting at Preeti-Sangam Memorial of his political mentor and first Maharashtra CM Yashwantrao Chavan.

He claimed that the governments are being toppled in states where the saffron party is not in power. It happened when Maha Vikas Aghadi had formed the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, he elucidated.

NCP Chief remains undeterred by 'mutiny'

The 82-year-old political heavyweight said that he will rebuild his party after Ajit Pawar's mutiny. He had yesterday told that he will start afresh by reaching out to masses.

While speaking in Karad today he said that his fight against communal forces has begun today. "Such rebellions happen, I will rebuild the party," he said.

Sharad Pawar On Common Man's Rights

NCP Supremo further said, "Yashwantrao Chavan created a new generation in the state. A set of youths was created in each district. Maharashtra was developed through that. The democratic right of common people should be preserved."

Pawar Says Communal Divide Widening

He also said that attempts are being made to intensify the communal divide in not just Maharashtra but also India. He said that certain people are trying to induce fear in the minds of people who have lived in unity.

"Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups. We serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the nation too," he said.

