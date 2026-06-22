Shanti Nagar Police Seize 20.7 kg Cannabis Worth ₹6.32 Lakh From Bhiwandi Flat, Arrest Woman And Accomplice |

Bhiwandi: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Shanti Nagar Police raided a flat in a posh residential complex in Bhiwandi and seized 20.760 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) concealed inside two suitcases. The contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 6.32 lakh in the international illicit market, was allegedly stocked for illegal sale. A woman and her male accomplice were arrested during the raid and have been remanded to police custody till June 24 by a holiday court.

Tip-Off & Location

According to Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar Police Station, the operation was carried out on Saturday following a specific tip-off received from a confidential informant. The information suggested that a large quantity of cannabis had been brought to a flat in Arihant Complex, located at Temghar Pada on Kalyan Road, for distribution.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a police team conducted a raid at the fourth-floor apartment. During the search, officers found two suitcases one red and one blue in the possession of Mintu Devi Kushwaha (40) and her associate Durga Shah (43).

Recovery Details

A detailed examination of the luggage revealed plastic sacks packed with cannabis. Police recovered 10.375 kilograms from the first suitcase and 10.385 kilograms from the second, taking the total seizure to 20.760 kilograms.

The entire stock of cannabis was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both accused were taken into custody on the spot.

Court Remand

The arrested duo was produced before the holiday court on Sunday, which remanded them to police custody until June 24 to facilitate further investigation.

Police suspect the seized narcotics were intended for illegal distribution in and around the region. Investigators are now working to trace the source of the consignment, identify the supply chain, and determine the intended recipients. Officials are also probing whether the accused are linked to a larger interstate drug trafficking network.

The investigation is being led by Assistant Police Inspector Yogesh Gaikar, who is examining the origin of the consignment and the possible involvement of other individuals in the racket.

The seizure is being viewed as a significant success for the Shanti Nagar Police in their ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking in the Bhiwandi region. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

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