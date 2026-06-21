BEST Bus Strike Enters Third Day, Cripples Mumbai Commute As No Buses Operate, Stranding Lakhs Of Passengers | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The strike called by the BEST Kruti Samiti entered its third day on Sunday, bringing the city’s bus services to a near-complete halt and leaving lakhs of commuters stranded. According to the turnout position at 4 pm, no BEST buses were operational against the scheduled 179 services. In the wet-lease fleet, none of the 2,033 scheduled buses were on the roads, highlighting the widespread impact of the agitation.

Attendance & Commuter Chaos

Only 33 of the 2,544 scheduled BEST drivers and six of the 3,760 conductors reported for duty. In the wet-lease fleet, just 13 of the 4,052 drivers attended work, while none of the scheduled conductors reported. With bus operations paralysed across the city, commuters were forced to rely on overcrowded local trains, autos and cabs, significantly increasing their travel expenses.

“I travel daily from Kurla to my office using BEST buses because it is the most affordable option. Due to the strike, I had to take an auto, which increased my travel cost. Trains were also more crowded than usual,” said Isha Kumari, a resident of Kurla. She added that many office-goers like her depend on BEST buses every day and are facing severe difficulties.

Students Severely Affected

The disruption has also affected students. Naaz Khan, Principal of Blossom English School, said female students travelling from distant areas are facing immense hardship due to the lack of affordable transport. “Many students are unable to travel regularly because auto and cab fares are expensive. The strike should be called off at the earliest keeping students’ future in mind,” she said.

For many residents, BEST remains the city’s most dependable mode of transport after the suburban railway network. Waqar Khan, a corporator, said areas such as Madanpura and Nagpada heavily depend on routes 63, 68 and 165. “Metro services do not reach every location and taxis are not affordable for daily travel. The strike has affected workers, students and office-goers alike,” he said.

The uncertainty has also impacted students appearing for competitive examinations. Aditya Yadav, a NEET aspirant, said he had to arrange a cab in advance to reach his examination centre in Chembur due to the ongoing strike.

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