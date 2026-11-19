Shaina NC Apologises Amid Bal Thackeray Photo Controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Stage Protest Outside Sena Bhavan In Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai: The controversy over Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC allegedly tearing a photograph of party founder Bal Thackeray escalated on Thursday, with hundreds of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staging a protest outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar. The protesters demanded an FIR against her, while several demonstrators were detained by police. Amid the mounting backlash, Shaina issued an apology on social media, saying she never intended to disrespect the late leader.

Shaina Expresses Regret Over Incident

In a post on X, Shaina said her actions and statements had been deliberately misinterpreted. Describing Bal Thackeray as a towering nationalist leader whose ideology and commitment to Hindutva continued to inspire her, she said she understood the deep respect and affection people had for him.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On opposition alleging she tore a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray during a public protest, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray was family to us and continues to be our God. There were only two Hindu Hriday Samrats. One was Veer Savarkar and the other was Balasaheb Thackeray. If knowingly or unknowingly, advertently or inadvertently, I have hurt the sentiments of any hardcore Shiv Sainik by tearing the photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar, who is an anti-national, then I apologise. There is no question of arrogance or any kind of 'ghamand' in 'Rajneeti'... Maybe the Congress Party and the UBT Sena should answer for two pages in a book called 'The Belonging', which seems to be the belonging of only one family..." — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

She expressed regret if her actions had unintentionally hurt the sentiments of genuine Shiv Sainiks and admirers of Bal Thackeray. However, she also hit back at her critics, saying she did not need anyone's certificate to prove her loyalty and affection towards the Sena founder and accused political opponents of exploiting the incident for political gains.

Sena UBT Workers Demand Police Action

Hundreds of Sena (UBT) supporters, including women, gathered outside the party headquarters and raised slogans against Shaina, demanding police action. Heavy police deployment was made to maintain law and order, and several protesters were detained, an official said.

Controversy Erupts During Press Conference

The controversy erupted on Wednesday during a press conference organised by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to protest against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. The Shinde Sena leaders were objecting to Gandhi's remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and the RSS.

During the event, party leaders, including Shaina, tore copies of the book. However, Shaina allegedly tore a paper bearing a photograph of Bal Thackeray, who was seen slapping an effigy of former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar. A video of the incident went viral, triggering criticism from the Opposition.

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Political Parties Criticise Incident

Shaina had initially maintained that she had torn Aiyar's photograph and not that of Bal Thackeray. The Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Congress criticised the incident and targeted the Shinde-led Sena.

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena continued its protest against Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar. Former Congress leader and Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Nirupam tore a poster of Gandhi and demanded a ban on her book.

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