Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Outside Mayor's Office After Shaina NC Accidentally Tears Balasaheb Thackeray's Photo At Press Meet | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: A protest by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against a book authored by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi snowballed into a political controversy after party spokesperson Shaina NC accidentally tore a photograph of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray during a press conference on Wednesday. The incident triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition, protests by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and a walkout by UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporators from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) general body meeting.

Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Protests Alleged Remarks Against VD Savarkar

The Shinde-led Sena had organised a press conference through its six spokespersons to protest against an article in Gandhi's book, 'Blogging: A Journey of Love', which they alleged contained insulting references to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam, Anand Dubey and others protested against Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging, accusing it of whitewashing history and denigrating Veer Savarkar. During the demonstration, they tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

During the press conference, the spokespersons displayed photographs, including one showing Uddhav Thackeray accepting a copy of the book. They also showed a photograph of Bal Thackeray and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from 2004, when the late Sena founder had protested against Aiyar over his remarks on Savarkar.

Shaina NC Accidentally Tears Bal Thackeray's Photograph During Press Conference

The Shinde Sena spokespersons questioned whether Uddhav Thackeray would take a stand against the alleged remarks on Savarkar, similar to the position adopted by his father. They subsequently tore copies of the book and a photograph of Uddhav Thackeray. However, Shaina NC inadvertently tore a photograph of Bal Thackeray, an incident captured on camera.

Sanjay Nirupam, who was present, immediately pointed out the mistake, following which Shaina apologised and put down the photograph. Responding to the criticism, she said Bal Thackeray was revered by the party and that it continued to follow his ideology. She maintained that the protest was against the alleged derogatory remarks on Savarkar and said she would tear Mani Shankar Aiyar's photograph a thousand times over.

Shiv Sena UBT And MNS Corporators Walk Out Of BMC Meeting

The incident drew condemnation from Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS and Congress leaders. As a mark of protest, UBT and MNS corporators walked out of the BMC general body meeting, while UBT supporters staged demonstrations at various places across Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde take action against the party leader, remarking that Shinde should himself punish the leader responsible for the act.

Congress Leaders Condemn Tearing Of Book During Political Protest

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar also criticised the tearing of pages from Sonia Gandhi's book, arguing that disagreements over its contents should be addressed through democratic debate rather than vandalism.

Thorat said people had every right to disagree with the views expressed in a book but should read its contents and counter them through discussion. "Trying to gain publicity by tearing a book is unfortunate," he said. He also questioned the political credentials of those criticising Gandhi's life journey, alleging that several leaders had changed parties to remain close to power.

Wadettiwar said tearing pages could neither erase history nor suppress the truth. He argued that those opposing the book should express their disagreement democratically or write a separate book rather than attempt to silence ideas. He also criticised former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, alleging that political leaders should uphold democratic values and freedom of expression.

Thorat further said Gandhi's struggles, sacrifices and contribution to the country had been witnessed by Congress leaders and that the book offered readers an opportunity to understand her life journey in her own words. He expressed confidence that the controversy would encourage more people to read it.

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