Shahapur To Hold Special Revenue Lok Adalat On October 10 For Speedy Settlement Of Pending Cases | AI

Thane: The Shahapur Tehsil Office will conduct a special Revenue Lok Adalat on October 10, 2026, under the state government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Revenue Lok Adalat campaign, with an aim to provide a speedy and mutually acceptable resolution to pending revenue quasi-judicial cases.

Proceedings From 11 AM

The Lok Adalat will commence at 11 am at the Shahapur Tehsil Office. Revenue authorities have appealed to eligible litigants to make use of the initiative and seek settlement of cases where both parties are willing to arrive at a lawful compromise.

Shahapur Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule said the initiative is aimed at reducing the prolonged litigation faced by citizens in revenue-related matters. Such disputes often consume considerable time and money, while keeping parties involved in lengthy proceedings. The Lok Adalat provides an opportunity to resolve eligible matters through mutual agreement and bring them to a final conclusion.

Campaign Runs Till March 2027

The state-wide campaign is being conducted from September 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Under the initiative, pending revenue quasi-judicial matters in which both parties are willing to settle the dispute amicably can be placed before the Lok Adalat.

According to the tehsil administration, if a legally valid settlement is reached with the consent of both parties on the day of the Lok Adalat, a final decision will be issued in the concerned pending matter. The process is intended to provide relief to litigants while reducing the burden of prolonged proceedings in revenue cases.

Litigants Asked To Apply

The administration has asked parties involved in cases where there is scope for an amicable settlement to submit their applications in Form-A to the Tehsil Office within the stipulated time. Officials have urged eligible farmers and citizens to approach the administration and participate in the process if they are willing to resolve their disputes through mutual consent.

The tehsil administration has also appealed to the Bar Council and local lawyers' associations to actively participate in the initiative and help eligible litigants understand and complete the settlement process.

Tehsildar Kasule reiterated that the primary objective of the Revenue Lok Adalat is to facilitate mutual consent between disputing parties and settle pending quasi-judicial revenue cases through a lawful compromise. The initiative, officials said, can help save citizens both time and money while bringing long-pending revenue disputes to a conclusive end.

The October 10 hearing is therefore expected to provide an important opportunity for parties willing to settle eligible revenue disputes without prolonging the matter through conventional proceedings.

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