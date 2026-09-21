Shahapur Lightning Strike Death: 19-Year-Old Killed Amid Heavy Rain In Thane District | AI Representational Image

Thane: A 19-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Shahapur on Monday evening as thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed several parts of Thane district, causing waterlogging and disrupting traffic in urban areas.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Mengal, a resident of the Kumbharpada area in Shahapur. According to the information available, Mengal had gone to a forested area near his village on Monday when lightning struck him, leaving him seriously injured.

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He was initially taken to the primary health centre at Shendun for treatment. After receiving preliminary medical attention, he was being shifted to the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital for further treatment when he died.

Meanwhile, the evening spell of rain affected normal life in several parts of the district. In Thane city, water accumulated in some low-lying areas following the rain, while intermittent showers in Kalyan and Dombivli added to difficulties for commuters.

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Bhiwandi reported waterlogging in several areas, with some stretches witnessing knee-deep water. The accumulation of water on roads slowed vehicular movement and affected traffic flow in different parts of the city.

The rain also affected people returning home after work during the evening rush. With water accumulating on roads at several locations, traffic movement slowed and commuters faced congestion on some routes.

The spell of thunderstorms and rain also brought difficult travelling conditions for motorists and pedestrians in parts of Thane district. Civic and local authorities were required to monitor waterlogged stretches as the rain continued.

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