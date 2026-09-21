Baba Siddique Murder Case: MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Aakash Shrivastav | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has rejected the bail application of Aakash Shrivastav, an accused arrested in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case. He was allegedly part of the conspiracy and gave shelter to the other accused.

The Special MCOCA Judge Satyanarayan R. Navander, while rejecting Shrivastav’s bail plea, said, "The material on record prima facie connects him with the principal accused and the persons alleged to be members of the organised crime syndicate."

Court cites alleged links

Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024. The prosecution claimed that Shrivastav was arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on November 11, 2024, along with key accused Shivkumar Gautam and others while allegedly attempting to flee across the Nepal border.

While seeking bail, Shrivastav's lawyer claimed that he was innocent and had no connection or nexus with the principal accused or the other accused persons who were alleged to have hatched the conspiracy for committing Siddique's murder.

The plea was opposed by Special Public Prosecutor Mahesh Mule, who contended that Gautam had revealed the specific role of Shrivastav. Besides, it was contended that another accused had, in his confession statement, revealed that Shrivastav was present at the alleged conspiracy meeting.

The prosecution argued that the investigation indicated that the applicant was aware of the activities of the principal accused and rendered assistance to him after the commission of the offence.

Family raises forensic evidence

Meanwhile, Pradeep Gharat, appearing for Siddique's family, contended that the forensic examination of the mobile phone seized from Shrivastav disclosed his connection with other accused.

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The court accepted the objections of the prosecution and the victim's family and noted that Shrivastav was arrested with Gautam and other accused while moving towards the Nepal border. The court said this circumstance needed to be considered.

"The significance of this circumstance does not arise merely from the fact that the accused persons were acquainted with one another. It has to be considered along with the specific allegation that the applicant had provided assistance to Gautam after the occurrence and the material in the two confessional statements regarding the activities of the group and their subsequent movement," the court said.

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