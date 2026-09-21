Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms, Rainfall Amid Rising Temperatures | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday evening sounded a Yellow Alert for Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its metropolitan region, for Tuesday for “thunderstorms accompanied with light to moderate rainfall”. For the rest of the week, light showers may be seen. On Monday evening too, light to moderate showers were witnessed in the region at isolated places. The rain spells the region is witnessing now are part of the monsoon withdrawal phase.

As the region enters the monsoon withdrawal phase, the temperature has started rising (commonly known as October heat). On Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C, which was 2.3°C above normal, and humidity peaked at 90%. The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 32.3°C, which was 1.8°C above normal.

Thunderstorms likely in Mumbai

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 25°C, respectively.

Notably, Mumbai has already received its average annual rainfall. As of September 18, the Santacruz observatory recorded 2466.7 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, against the annual average of 2319 mm. The total rainfall recorded at the observatory is above 106%.

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