'Shagun Ka 111': Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Fresh Fuel Price Hike As Petrol Crosses ₹111 In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre after petrol prices in Mumbai crossed ₹111 per litre following yet another fuel price hike, the fourth increase in less than two weeks.

Petrol Hit Shagun Figure, Diesel Could Soon Touch ₹100: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Taking a swipe at the soaring rates, Chaturvedi said Mumbai’s petrol prices had now reached the 'shagun' figure of Rs 111 and warned that diesel prices in metro cities could soon touch Rs 100 per litre if the current trend continues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“In Mumbai Petrol price has reached shagun ka 111 number. Diesel reaching 100 in metros in the next price hike… which is likely in the next 24 hours,” Chaturvedi wrote in a post on X.

Her remarks came shortly after state-owned oil companies announced another steep revision in fuel prices amid rising global crude oil rates and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

₹7.5 Per Litre Hike In Fuel Prices In Last 2 Weeks

Today’s revision saw petrol prices rise by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, taking the cumulative increase since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre. With the latest hike, petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel has climbed to Rs 97.83 per litre, among the highest retail fuel prices in the country.

The latest fuel surge follows earlier hikes on May 15, May 19 and May 23 after oil companies resumed revisions following a prolonged freeze in retail prices. The repeated hikes are expected to significantly impact Mumbai’s daily commuters, cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, transport operators, delivery services and businesses already struggling with rising operational costs.

Officials have attributed the increases to rising international crude oil prices, disruptions in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the impact of geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

The sharp rise in fuel prices has also intensified political attacks from Opposition parties, who have accused the government of burdening citizens with back-to-back hikes at a time of rising inflation and household expenses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/