SGNP Defers Revised Tourist Charges & Unified Online Ticketing After Sharp Hike In Prabhat Pheri Fees Sparks Morning Walkers' Uproar

Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Wikipedia

Mumbai: The authorities of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali have temporarily deferred the implementation of revised tourist service charges and a proposed unified online ticketing system, citing administrative and technical reasons.

Annual Fee for Morning Walkers Now ₹10,000; Seniors at ₹5,000

Under the revised charges applicable from May 1, the new fees for ‘prabhat pheri’ have risen sharply from Rs 348 to Rs 10,000 annually (Rs 1,000 monthly). Senior citizens can pay Rs 500 per month or opt for an annual pass priced at Rs 5,000. This caused an uproar among morning walkers who use the road inside the park.

According to an official circular issued by the office of the Conservator of Forests and Director of SGNP, the park had earlier received approval to restructure ticket rates for various visitor services, along with plans to introduce an integrated digital ticketing mechanism.

Lion Safari Fee Up from ₹250 to ₹750; Mini Train from ₹100 to ₹300

The fee for visiting the lion and tiger safari has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 750 (Rs 125 to Rs 375 for children). A ride on the mini train will now cost Rs 300, compared to Rs 100 earlier. Similarly, bus tickets from the park entrance to the Kanheri Caves have been hiked from Rs 100 to Rs 300.

These changes were intended to streamline visitor management and improve operational efficiency at one of Mumbai’s most visited green spaces.

No Definitive Timeline Provided for Resolution

However, despite prior approvals from competent authorities, the execution of the revised tariff structure has been put on hold. The circular notes that the delay is due to ongoing administrative and technical considerations, though it does not specify a definitive timeline for resolution.

Until the revised rates are finalised and formally implemented, SGNP will continue to charge visitors based on the existing fee structure previously approved under earlier orders. Officials have indicated that efforts are underway to expedite the process, and a decision on the updated charges is expected in due course.

The move comes amid heightened public attention on park entry fees and accessibility, particularly as SGNP remains a key recreational and ecological destination for Mumbai residents. The proposed changes had sparked discussions around affordability and transparency in park management.

Forest department officials reiterated that the revised pricing framework aims to balance conservation needs with visitor convenience. Further updates are likely once the administrative review is completed and the technical systems required for implementation are fully in place.

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