RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Offers Prayers At Kharghar Gurudwara, Honoured With Siropa & Kirpan By Prabandhak Committee |

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat visited the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Kharghar on Sunday to offer his prayers and seek blessings from the Guru Granth Sahib.

Committee Member Says RSS Chief Attended Wedding in Navi Mumbai

Following the visit, the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee honored him with a Siropa (robe of honor) and a Kirpan. Charandeep Singh, member of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, who was present during Bhagwat's visit, said that the RSS chief was in Navi Mumbai to attend the wedding in the family of Vithal Kamble, a senior member of the organisation. “Before attending the wedding function, Bhagwat visited two temples, including the Balaji temple, and the gurdwara,” said Singh.

Bhagwat was in Mumbai over the weekend for public programmes. On Saturday, he addressed the “Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava”, where teachers working in tribal and rural education were felicitated.

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