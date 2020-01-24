Sex racket busted, four girls including a minor rescued

Mumbai: The Social Service (SS) Branch of the Mumbai police has busted a high profile sex racket from Kandivali on Thursday and rescued four girls including a minor. According to the police, the minor girl has worked for a web series while another one is a TV actress, the other two are models. During the raid, the SS branch has arrested three pimps including two women. According to the SS branch officer, they have received an information about a man, Aditya Chavda (20), runs an illegal sex racket in the city. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and called Chavda through a bogus customer in a cafe in Kandivali. When Chavda came to the cafe along with his two accomplices and four girls, he was arrested for allegedly pimping out the girls for Rs 3.50 lakh. While the girls were sent to the remand home, Chavda and two women – identified as Priyanka Jethava (22) and Pramila Dave (48) – were taken into the custody. According to the SS branch officer, Chavada, a resident of Ahmadabad, has previously worked as a casting director in the city and he would provide women through Jethava and Dave. The trio was arrested under the sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.