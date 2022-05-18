Several trains of Western Railway affected due to non-interlocking work at Gonda station of North-Eastern Railway; Check more details over here

Due to Non-Interlocking work in connection with Yard remodeling of Gonda Station of North Eastern Railway, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, diverted, rescheduled and short terminated

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains

1. Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Spl. Express of 28th May 2022 & 4th June 2022

2. Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Spl. Express of 27th May 2022 & 3rd June 2022

3. Train No. 15068 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Express of 3rd June 2022 & 10th June 2022

4. Train No. 15067 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Express of 1st June 2022 & 8th June 2022

5. Train No. 09451 Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Express of 27th May 2022 & 3rd June 2022

6. Train No. 09452 Bhagalpur- Gandhidham Express of 30th May 2022 & 6th June 2022

7. Train No. 15270 Ahmedabad - Muzaffarpur Express of 4th June 2022

8. Train No. 15269 Muzaffarpur - Ahmedabad Express of 2nd June 2022

9. Train No. 19601 Udaipur - New Jalpaiguri Express of 4th June 2022

10. Train No. 19602 New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur Express of 6th June 2022

Diversion of Trains:

1. Train No. 15067 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus of 25th May 2022 will be diverted via Gorakhpur – Basti – Gonda and stoppage will be provided at Khalilabad & Basti.

2. Train No. 15068 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur of 20th May, 2022 will be diverted via Gonda – Basti – Gorakhpur and stoppage will be provided at Khalilabad & Basti.

Rescheduled Trains:

1. Train No. 15067 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Express, journey commencing on 25th May, 2022 has been rescheduled by 120 min late from Gorakhpur.

Shortly Terminated Trains:

1. Train No. 19409 Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Express of 21st/26th/28th May 2022, 02nd & 4th June 2022 will be short terminated at Gomati Nagar.

2. Train No. 19410 Gorakhpur - Ahmedabad Express of 23rd/28th/30th May 2022, 4th & 6th June 2022 will originate at Gomati Nagar.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:40 PM IST