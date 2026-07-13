Seven-Year-Old Kushal Jadhav Learns Idol-Making From Renowned Sculptor Arun Datte |

For most seven-year-olds, clay is a toy. For Kushal Amit Jadhav of New Panvel, it is the foundation of a dream.

Workshop Visit

The budding sculptor recently visited the Parel workshop of renowned Mumbai sculptor Arun Datte, where he received hands-on guidance in the art of idol-making from one of the country's most innovative artists.

Datte, known for blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary concepts, introduced the young enthusiast to the technical aspects of sculpting, design principles and the finer nuances of creating idols. Kushal, who has developed a passion for sculpture at an early age, spent time observing the veteran artist's work and learning professional techniques.

Datte's Viral Creation

The interaction comes a year after Datte's widely acclaimed Parelcha Maharaj Ganesh idol captured national attention. The 2025 creation, based on a unique "balance concept", appeared to float in mid-air, creating an optical illusion that fascinated devotees and art lovers alike. The sculpture went viral on social media and was hailed as an example of innovation in Indian idol-making.

Impressed by Kushal's curiosity and eagerness to learn, Datte praised the child's artistic potential and encouraged him to continue practising regularly, sharpen his observation skills and embrace creativity.

The visit gave Kushal a rare opportunity to learn directly from one of India's leading sculptors, offering inspiration and valuable exposure as he takes his first steps in the world of sculpture.

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