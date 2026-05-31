Setback For NCP (SP): Former Maharashtra Minister Prajakt Tanpure Joins BJP

In a setback to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), former minister of state Prajakt Tanpure on Saturday resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

Tanpure, along with his son Soham Tanpure and several supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil.

Strong Political Legacy In Rahuri

A prominent leader from Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district, Tanpure was elected MLA from the constituency in 2019.

The Tanpure family has a strong political presence in the region, with his father Prasad Tanpure having represented Rahuri for five terms and his grandfather Baburao Tanpure for two terms.

Move Was Anticipated After Bypoll Decision

His move to the BJP had been anticipated after he chose not to contest the recent Rahuri Assembly by-election, which was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile.

The bypoll was won by Rahul Kardile, son of the late BJP leader.

'Not An Easy Decision,' Says Tanpure

Speaking after joining the BJP, Tanpure said the decision was taken after extensive consultations with his supporters.

“This was not an easy decision. I still feel the pain of leaving the NCP (SP),” he said, adding that he had informed MP Supriya Sule about his decision.

Could Not Speak To Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil

However, Tanpure said he could not discuss the matter directly with Sharad Pawar or Jayant Patil, his maternal uncle.

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