Former MLA Prajakt Tanpure, Nephew Of Senior NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil, Set To Join BJP, Likely To Contest Ahmednagar MLC Polls

Former MLA Prajakt Tanpure, Nephew Of Senior NCP Leader Jayant Patil, Set To Join BJP, Likely To Contest Ahmednagar MLC Polls |

Mumbai: In a significant political development ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, former member of Legislative Assembly Prajakt Tanpure is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on saturday. Tanpure, a former MLA from Rahuri and nephew of senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, is expected to be inducted into the party at the BJP's state headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of senior leaders.

According to an Indian Express Report, Tanpure is likely to be fielding as the party's candidate from the Ahmednagar Local Authorities' constituency for the upcoming legislative council elections. His entry into the BJP comes at a crucial time, with nominations for the June 18 polls schedule to close on June 1.

Tanpure confirmed his decision to switch parties and said the move is driven by the need to address issues in his constituency and secure support for development work.

"I am joining the BJP. I had discussed this with Supriya Sule, but I could not speak to Jayant Patil about it. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the issues in my constituency. I also have to think about my supporters and their future. I fought for the party, but I also need support. If I become part of the ruling alliance, development works in the constituency can be completed," he said as per the Indian Express report.

Tanpure served as minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and represented the Rahuri Assembly constituency. Over the years, he has established himself as an influential politicial figure in Ahmednagat district throught cooperative institutions and local-level political networks.

His expected move to the BJP is being closely watched due to his family ties with Jayanta Patil, one of the senior-most leaders in the Sharad pawar-led NCP (SP). The development comes as a rulingThe development comes as the ruling Mahayuti alliance continues efforts to expand its presence across regions where opposition parties maintain a strong base.

Speculation regarding Tanpure's political future had been circulating for several months. His interactions with senior BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, had fuelled discussions about a possible switch. Political observers had also noted that Tanpure had not been actively positioning himself in recent political developments concerning the Rahuri constituency.

BJP leaders indicated that Thapure's induction is part of a broader strategy aimed at bring influential regional leaders into the party ahead of upcoming local body elections. The party has been focusing on strengthening its organisational presence across districts by attracting leaders with established grassroots networks and local influence.

For the NCP (SP), the departure of a leader closely associated with one of its most prominent faces is expected to draw attention within political circles. The move is also likely to have implications for the party's organisational structure in Ahmednagar district, where Tanpure continues to enjoy considerable influence among local workers and supporters.

With the Legislative Council election process now underway, political attention is expected to remain focused on whether the BJP formally announces Tanpure as its candidate from the Ahmednagar Local Authorities' constituency. If nominated, the former minister would immediately emerge as a key face of the ruling alliance in the region and play an important role in the party's electoral strategy going forward.

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