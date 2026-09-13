‘Serving Konkan People For 14 Years’: Nitesh Rane Flags Off Second ‘Modi Express’ To Ease Festive Rush Amid Ganeshotsav |

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday, reacting to the extension of Modi Express services for people travelling to Konkan, stated that the trains have been specially organised for devotees travelling to their villages in Konkan to celebrate the Ganesh festival.

Nitesh Rane highlights Modi Express

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have been serving the people of Konkan for the past 14 years. Earlier, we had arranged 100 buses, and now we are providing train services under the name of Modi Express. This is our second train, with the first departing on the 11th.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane says, "We have been serving the people of Konkan for the past 14 years. Earlier, we had arranged 100 buses, and now we are providing train services under the name of Modi Express. This is our second train, with the first departing on the… pic.twitter.com/skTfT20XIG — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2026

Further speaking, he stated that the services are being provided on a large scale to help people from Konkan travel to their villages. “The Mahayuti government was formed with strong support from the people of Konkan, so we consider it our duty to serve them,” he added.

Second train flagged off

Moreover, to ensure a smooth journey for commuters travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, the second ‘Modi Express’ departed for Konkan carrying Ganesh devotees on Sunday, as part of an initiative by Cabinet Minister Nitesh Rane. Rane flagged off the special train from Platform No. 14 of Dadar Railway Station.

Subsequently, the BJP minister, taking to X, stated, “On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, the second ‘Modi Express’ departed today towards Konkan, carrying office-goers for the service of Konkan residents.”

Special train eases festive travel

According to reports, the Modi Express was introduced especially to ease festive travel for devotees and families. The train began operating from Mumbai to Konkan, providing a much-needed travel solution during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival rush. The first train for the season departed on September 11, 2026.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A special free train is being operated from Mumbai to Konkan during Ganeshotsav to help people travel to their hometowns. The initiative has been taken by BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane pic.twitter.com/I0uHXFPAcO — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2026

In a video shared by IANS on X, visuals of travellers and commuters boarding the train have surfaced. The visuals show families, including children and senior citizens, taking advantage of the special free train being operated from Mumbai to Konkan during Ganeshotsav to help people travel to their hometowns.

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