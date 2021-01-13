Serum Institute of India's COVISHIELD lands in Mumbai

The much-awaited COVISHIELD vaccine from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The BMC has decided to inoculate 12,000 healthcare workers per day in the next 10 days starting from Saturday (January 16). They have received the first batch of 1,39,500 COVISHIELD vaccines. Each bottle is 5ml. Civic officials said that from tomorrow they will distribute vaccines to the centres and it will be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius Moreover they will be giving one dose of 0.5ml to each beneficiary.

There are nine vaccination centres in Mumbai which includes four major civic-run hospitals namely The King Edward Memorial (KEM), BYL Nair, RN Cooper and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) Hospital; four peripheral hospitals namely Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali; and the Covid-19 facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The centres have a total of 72 booths for vaccination, and each booth will be handled by a team of five vaccinators. Only 50 booths will be activated on the day of vaccination drive. So far more than two lakhs beneficiaries have registered themselves at the CoWin application, of which 1.25 lakhs HCWs will be inoculated in the first phase.