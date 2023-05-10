 Separate cyber cell police station to come up in Navi Mumbai; inauguration by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSeparate cyber cell police station to come up in Navi Mumbai; inauguration by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Separate cyber cell police station to come up in Navi Mumbai; inauguration by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

This initiative aims to address the rising incidents of cyber crimes in the city and strengthen the cyber cell of Navi Mumbai Police.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Separate cyber cell police station to come up in Navi Mumbai; inauguration by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | representative pic

Navi Mumbai: A dedicated cyber police station, equipped with a specialized laboratory, will commence operations in Navi Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the police station on Thursday morning.

This initiative aims to address the rising incidents of cyber crimes in the city and strengthen the cyber cell of Navi Mumbai Police. The newly established cyber police station is located in Nerul.

Read Also
FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Hi-tech cyber cell HQ in Navi Mumbai from August
article-image

Commissioner expresses need to strengthen Cyber Cell

Even after assuming charge, Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe expressed the need to strengthen the Cyber Cell.

"The evolution of technology has brought about a change in the nature of crime, posing challenges for law enforcement. Cybercrime has emerged as a significant threat to the public, with individuals falling victim to fraudulent schemes due to smartphone usage ignorance, allure of quick wealth, and falling into the traps set by cyber criminals," stated a police official from the Cyber Cell.

Despite efforts to raise public awareness about cybercrimes, the number of incidents remains high. It is crucial for the police to possess adequate technology and training to effectively detect and combat cybercrimes.

Recognizing these shortcomings, special training sessions have recently been conducted for police officers and personnel to enhance their capabilities in identifying cybercrimes. Moreover, the establishment of the new police station has resolved the issue of space constraints. Previously, the cyber cell operated from a limited area within the Belapur police headquarters, lacking sufficient space for meetings, officer and employee gatherings, and the required laboratory facilities for investigations. Responding to this, Police Commissioner Bharambe expedited the setup of a dedicated cyber police station in Nerul's Savli Centre, Sector 5. Additionally, a mobile Women's Help Centre will also be inaugurated at the same location.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC takes action against unauthorised hawkers across Panvel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Restore Hajj quota, slash charges: Congress leader Naseem Khan writes to PM Modi

Restore Hajj quota, slash charges: Congress leader Naseem Khan writes to PM Modi

Separate cyber cell police station to come up in Navi Mumbai; inauguration by Dy CM Devendra...

Separate cyber cell police station to come up in Navi Mumbai; inauguration by Dy CM Devendra...

Navi Mumbai: PMC offers 5% rebate on current property tax as civic body achieves record collection...

Navi Mumbai: PMC offers 5% rebate on current property tax as civic body achieves record collection...

Thane: TMC says only 20% of water meter installation work left in the city

Thane: TMC says only 20% of water meter installation work left in the city

Mumbai: Ex-banker gets jail for causing loss of ₹11 Cr to IOB

Mumbai: Ex-banker gets jail for causing loss of ₹11 Cr to IOB