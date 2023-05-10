Separate cyber cell police station to come up in Navi Mumbai; inauguration by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | representative pic

Navi Mumbai: A dedicated cyber police station, equipped with a specialized laboratory, will commence operations in Navi Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the police station on Thursday morning.

This initiative aims to address the rising incidents of cyber crimes in the city and strengthen the cyber cell of Navi Mumbai Police. The newly established cyber police station is located in Nerul.

Commissioner expresses need to strengthen Cyber Cell

Even after assuming charge, Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe expressed the need to strengthen the Cyber Cell.

"The evolution of technology has brought about a change in the nature of crime, posing challenges for law enforcement. Cybercrime has emerged as a significant threat to the public, with individuals falling victim to fraudulent schemes due to smartphone usage ignorance, allure of quick wealth, and falling into the traps set by cyber criminals," stated a police official from the Cyber Cell.

Despite efforts to raise public awareness about cybercrimes, the number of incidents remains high. It is crucial for the police to possess adequate technology and training to effectively detect and combat cybercrimes.

Recognizing these shortcomings, special training sessions have recently been conducted for police officers and personnel to enhance their capabilities in identifying cybercrimes. Moreover, the establishment of the new police station has resolved the issue of space constraints. Previously, the cyber cell operated from a limited area within the Belapur police headquarters, lacking sufficient space for meetings, officer and employee gatherings, and the required laboratory facilities for investigations. Responding to this, Police Commissioner Bharambe expedited the setup of a dedicated cyber police station in Nerul's Savli Centre, Sector 5. Additionally, a mobile Women's Help Centre will also be inaugurated at the same location.

