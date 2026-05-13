Senior Transport Leader Bal Malkit Singh Appeals To PM Modi To Abolish Physical State Border Check Posts Nationwide | X @BalMalkitSingh & File Pic

Mumbai: Senior transport leader Bal Malkit Singh has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish physical state border check posts across the country, calling them outdated and harmful to the economy. In a detailed representation sent to the Prime Minister, Singh said the current system is leading to massive fuel wastage, traffic congestion, pollution and delays in cargo movement despite the implementation of GST and digital monitoring systems.

90,000 commercial vehicles enter/exit Maharashtra daily

Singh said several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir, still operate physical check posts that force commercial vehicles to remain stuck for long hours. According to him, around 90,000 commercial vehicles enter and exit Maharashtra daily, resulting in nearly 2.7 lakh litres of diesel being wasted every day due to idling at border points. He claimed this causes an estimated economic loss of nearly ₹27 crore per day and over ₹810 crore every month in Maharashtra alone.

Submitted representation to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji urging nationwide abolition of outdated State Border Check Posts in national interest.



Massive fuel wastage, delays & economic losses continue despite GST & digital systems.



Need of the hour for #VikshitBharat2047 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yq6Hl1N2Lc — Malkit Bal (@BalMalkitSingh) May 13, 2026

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Calling the issue a “national economic necessity,” Singh said abolishing physical border check posts would improve logistics efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and strengthen the country’s Ease of Doing Business goals. He added that seamless technology-driven enforcement systems are more suited to the vision of “One Nation-One Market,” the National Logistics Policy and “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

“Every truck standing idle at a border check post burns the nation’s fuel and increases logistics costs,” Singh said in his representation.

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