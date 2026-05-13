Satara To Host 52nd Senior National Hind Kesari Wrestling Championship From May 14 To 17 At Shri Shahu Stadium | Anand Chaini

Satara will host the 52nd Senior National Hind Kesari Wrestling Championship from May 14 to 17 at Shri Shahu Stadium, with top wrestlers from across Maharashtra and other states expected to participate in the prestigious Indian-style wrestling tournament.

Organised by Maharashtra State Indian Style Wrestling Association

The championship is being organised by the Maharashtra State Indian Style Wrestling Association, affiliated with the Indian Style Wrestling Federation of India.

According to the schedule released by the organisers, weigh-ins will be conducted on May 14 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Wrestling bouts will begin from May 15, with morning sessions scheduled between 7 am and 10 am and evening sessions, including the inauguration ceremony, from 5 pm to 9 pm. The final Hind Kesari title bout will take place on May 17 evening.

Secretary Mohan Khopade says preparations completed

Association secretary Mohan Khopade said preparations for the national event have been completed and several prominent wrestlers will compete for the coveted title.

“We are expecting participation from leading wrestlers from across Maharashtra and other states. The Hind Kesari competition has a rich legacy in Indian wrestling and all arrangements for athletes and spectators have been made,” Khopade said.

Maharashtra squad includes Vijay Chaudhary, Raviraj Chavan & others

The Maharashtra contingent includes prominent names such as Vijay Chaudhary, a triple Maharashtra Kesari and Maharashtra Police wrestler from Jalgaon; Harshvardhan Sadgir from Nashik; Shivraj Rakshe from Pune; and world champion Raviraj Chavan from Solapur.

Read Also Community Groups Demand Probe Into Alleged Vandalism Of Cross Near SEEPZ Church In Andheri East

National-level wrestlers including Akshay Mangawade and Vikram Bhosale are also part of the squad.

Organisers said wrestlers participating in the tournament can contact Avdhoot Korde for assistance and competition-related information.

The event is expected to draw large crowds of wrestling enthusiasts from across Maharashtra, particularly from traditional wrestling strongholds such as Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune and Satara.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/