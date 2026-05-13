Community Groups Demand Probe Into Alleged Vandalism Of Cross Near SEEPZ Church In Andheri East |

Mumbai: Community groups have demanded an investigation into the alleged vandalism of a Cross located on MIDC Road near St. John the Baptist Church in SEEPZ, Andheri East, claiming that the act was a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Incident occurred between 2-3 am; two to three persons involved

In a letter addressed to the authorities on Wednesday, social activist Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation stated that the incident took place between approximately 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., when two to three unidentified persons allegedly vandalised the roadside Cross. The organisation alleged that the act appeared to be “calculated and intentional” and aimed at creating fear and distress among minorities.

The Foundation claimed that CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity could help identify those responsible.

Previous desecrations blamed on "insane" persons without probe

According to the letter, members of the Christian community are worried because, in several previous incidents involving the desecration of Crosses and Christian religious symbols, authorities had allegedly attributed the acts to “insane” or unidentified individuals without conducting detailed investigations into possible motives or identifying the perpetrators.

The organisation further stated that repeated incidents targeting religious symbols were contributing to an atmosphere of religious intolerance and insecurity among minorities. It urged the police to conduct a time-bound inquiry and initiate strict legal action against all those involved. No arrests had been reported till late Wednesday evening.

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