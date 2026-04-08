'Senior Mumbai Cop Said His Niece Is My Big Fan, Spoke To Her On Call': Samay Raina Recalls 'Unexpected Fan Moment' During Latent Controversy |

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina has opened up about his experience during the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, revealing how a tense visit to a Mumbai police station unexpectedly turned into a heartwarming fan interaction.

In his latest YouTube special titled 'Still Alive', Raina reflected on the controversy and the investigation that followed, sharing behind-the-scenes details with his signature humour. The show, which has already garnered over 5.3 million views, blends candid storytelling with comedy as the comedian revisits one of the most talked-about phases of his career.

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Raina Recounts His Visit To Police Station During Investigation

Raina recounted being summoned to record his statement at a police station in Mumbai amid media attention. Cameras and reporters had gathered outside as he arrived, adding to the pressure of the situation. Inside, he was escorted to an interrogation room where the atmosphere was initially tense.

According to Raina, the situation intensified when a senior officer from the Maharashtra Police entered the room and asked for the door to be shut, heightening his anxiety about the questioning that was to follow.

Senior Cop's Unexpected Encounter With Samay Raina

However, in a surprising turn, the officer shifted the tone of the interaction entirely. Instead of immediately proceeding with formal questioning, the officer revealed that he was familiar with Raina’s work and mentioned that his niece was a big fan of the comedian.

What followed was an unexpected moment, the officer called his niece and handed the phone to Raina, allowing the young fan to speak directly with him. The comedian, initially taken aback, went along with the conversation, much to the delight of the fan.

The incident, Raina said, instantly eased the tension in the room and transformed what could have been a stressful experience into a memorable one. The interaction has since resonated with audiences, highlighting how digital creators often connect with people across unexpected spaces. Following the brief fan moment, the proceedings reportedly continued smoothly.

Raina’s Still Alive special has struck a chord with viewers, offering both humour and introspection, while giving audiences a glimpse into how the comedian navigated controversy with wit and composure.

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