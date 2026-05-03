Senior Journalist & Journalism Professor Abhay Mokashi Passes Away At 68 After Cancer Battle, Day Before 69th Birthday

Senior political journalist and journalism professor Abhay Mokashi | X

Mumbai: Senior political journalist and journalism professor Abhay Mokashi passed away on Saturday May 2 after a battle with cancer, just one day short of his 69th birthday.

He leaves two brothers. His wife Saroj had passed away a few years earlier.

Survived by Two Brothers; Wife Predeceased Him

Mokashi, a resident of Dahisar, was an editorial page columnist with The Free Press Journal until September last year. After a long and illustrious career in mainstream journalism, his last stint being Political Editor of Mid-Day, he had established himself as a well-known and respected teacher of journalism.

The funeral was held on Sunday morning at Borivali.

Former Colleagues Recall His Love for Classical Music

Former colleagues remembered him with respect and fondness. Music critic Narendra Kusnur said, “He was very much into classical music and our interactions were all about sharing videos and discussing musicians.”

Another journalist, Rajlakshmi Iyengar, said, “Hopeful of recovery, he was looking forward to going back to his bungalow in Dahanu and spend his time doing kitchen gardening. He was planning to plant medicinal herbs.”

Joked from Hospital Bed, Never Lost Upbeat Spirit

As personal visits to the hospital during his treatment were not permitted, Mokashi’s brother had set up a WhatsApp group for updates and communication. Even till practically the end, Mokashi never let go of his upbeat spirit, and made jokes about his situation even from his hospital bed.

Among the highlights of Mokashi’s career was his expose of the marks tampering of then Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar’s daughter, a gynaecology PhD student. This led to Patil Nilangekar’s resignation.

As former colleagues and friends remember Mokashi with fond sadness, we hope his soul finds peace, free from pain.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/