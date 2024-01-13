Big Jolt To Congress As Senior Leader Milind Deora Set To Join CM Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Congress leader Milind Deora | Instagram

Mumbai: The Congress received a major jolt in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections with its ex MP Milind Deora (47) deciding to defect to the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Tussle Over South Mumbai Lok Sabha Seat

Deora, who belongs to a traditionally Congress family, is miffed that he won't be fielded by the Congress to constest from the south Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency which is currently being represented by Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT). In fact Sawant, who is a veteran trade union leader, was twice elected from this seat which is why Uddhav Thackeray is unwilling to cede it to its MVA ally, the Congress. Sawant told the FPJ on Saturday that under no circumstance the prestigious seat will be given to any other party.

No Guarantee Of Getting A Ticket

Eventhough Deora, who is the son of the late Congress leader Murli Deora, is joining the Shinde Sena there is no guarantee that he will get a ticket from his new party. This is because the BJP has staked its claim to the SoBo seat. Hence, it is learnt that Mr Shinde has offered a Rajya Sabha seat to Mr Deora.