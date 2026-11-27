The Bombay High Court | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Thursday emphasised that senior citizens should not be forced to repeatedly approach courts to resolve disputes with banks and financial institutions.

Observing that elderly customers often face unnecessary difficulties due to banks' indifferent handling of their grievances, the court called for a more considerate and accountable approach towards them.

“Unfortunately, we have come across situations where senior citizens, despite being long standing customers of banks and financial institutions face inconvenience, hardship and apathy in their dealings with these institutions, which can easily be mitigated and in-fact avoided,” a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna said.

The court said that senior citizens having to approach courts for such disputes should be the exception, rather than the rule.

The Case

The observations came while hearing a petition filed by an 80-year-old former Bank of Baroda employee and customer named Ashwin Shantilal Khandwala. He had challenged the bank's deduction of Rs 1,20,19,948 from his fixed deposits and the refusal of the Reserve Bank of India's ombudsman to entertain his complaint.

Following repeated warnings from the High Court, the bank agreed to return approximately Rs 1.47 crore to Khandwala. The amount included the original sum of around Rs 1.20 crore, along with Rs 27 lakh in interest calculated at 10.55% annually for 26 months.

Banks Urged To Adopt More Humane Approach

The court noted that elderly customers are often made to run from pillar to post even for relatively routine matters, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. It urged banks to deal with such issues pragmatically and adopt a more humane approach.

“This, so as to ensure that they are not embroiled in unwarranted technicalities and entangled in unnecessary procedural hassles, which in many situations, can be easily addressed,” the bench said.

The bank subsequently informed the court that the entire amount had been credited to the customer's account. Taking note of the development, the court disposed of the petition on November 26.



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