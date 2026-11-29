The Bombay High Court calls for a more humane approach by banks towards elderly customers seeking access to their savings | File Photo

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: Senior citizens should not be forced to run from pillar to post or repeatedly approach courts to recover their hard-earned savings from banks, the Bombay High Court has observed, emphasising that financial institutions must treat elderly customers with greater care, sensitivity and compassion.

“Despite having placed their life’s hard-earned savings, which these institutions are repository of, they ought not to knock the doors of Courts time and again. This should be the last resort, an exception and not a rule,” a bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna observed.

The bench stressed that banks must adopt a pragmatic and humane approach, within the framework of law, rather than subject senior citizens to unnecessary paperwork, technicalities and procedural hurdles. It noted that elderly customers were often made to run from pillar to post even for routine issues such as KYC validation.

Bank Refunds Rs 1.47 Crore

The observations came while disposing of a petition filed by an 80-year-old retired nationalised bank employee after the bank refunded Rs 1.47 crore, including interest, which it had deducted from his fixed deposits over three years ago.

The petitioner had challenged deductions totalling nearly Rs 1.20 crore. By the time the bank agreed to refund the amount, he was hospitalised in south Mumbai and had been placed on ventilator support.

The petition challenged a December 18, 2023, order of the RBI Ombudsman dismissing his complaint as not maintainable on the ground that the dispute arose from an employer-employee relationship.

Advocate Sagar Rane, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the bank had deducted Rs 89.01 lakh from his fixed deposits in March 2023 and another Rs 31 lakh from the interest accrued until maturity.

The petitioner, who suffers from multiple myeloma, was hospitalised in September with a severe lung infection and subsequently placed on ventilator support after developing pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Court Questioned Bank’s Explanation

In earlier hearings, the HC had questioned the bank’s claim that the additional 1% interest extended to him as a retired employee was due to a clerical error. Records showed he had been found eligible for the benefit after verification in 2011. Calling the bank’s explanation an “afterthought”, the court said it was “prima facie difficult” to accept that the deductions resulted from a clerical mistake.

The court had also warned of contempt proceedings against the bank and its officials, including its Managing Director, over their handling of the matter.

In an affidavit filed on November 20, the bank offered Rs 1.47 crore as a full-and-final settlement. On Thursday, it informed the court that the amount had been credited to the petitioner’s account after applicable tax deductions.

Also Watch:

Order Not To Be Treated As Precedent

Clarifying that its order would not be treated as a precedent, the bench said it had encountered several instances of senior citizens facing hardship and apathy while dealing with banks and financial institutions.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/