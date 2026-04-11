Senior Citizen Dies After Portion Of Residential Structure Collapses In Bhandup West’s Patkar Compound On Saturday Morning

A senior citizen died after a portion of a residential structure collapsed in Bhandup West on Saturday morning. | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A senior citizen died after a portion of a residential structure collapsed in Bhandup West on Saturday morning.

Time and location of incident

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9.45 am at Tulshipada in Patkar Compound, where a section of the first-floor slab in a ground-plus-one structure suddenly collapsed. Local police and BMC's 'S' Ward civic officials rushed to the spot immediately after the collapse.

One person sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Navkar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as Susai Devdas Kaunder (75).

Investigation and suspected cause

Authorities are evaluating the stability of the building and surrounding structures to prevent additional incidents. Though the exact cause remains unclear, structural weakness is suspected to have triggered the collapse. Further investigation is underway.

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