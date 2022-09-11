Sena vs Sena: Two factions fightduring Ganesh immersion in Mumbai's Dadar, gun shots fired | File

Mumbai: An altercation between the two Shiv Sena groups broke out during the Ganesh immersion in Mumbai's Dadar neighbourhood. The altercation broke out on Friday night in Mumbai's Prabhadevi neighbourhood, and both sides accused the other of starting it.

Local Shinde faction leader Santosh Telavane asserted that the Thackeray camp workers assaulted and harmed them during the immersion procession. The opposition camp's leader allegedly opened fire on Mahesh Sawant, according to the Thackeray faction.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena, are currently arguing before a Supreme Court bench about who has control of the party.

Police are looking into the matter and have not yet made any public statements.

The next flashpoint between the two factions is anticipated to occur around Dussehra. Both parties have asked for permission to hold the Shiv Sena's yearly Dussehra rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, claiming to be the "real" Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde submitted applications, according to Mumbai's civic authorities, to "book" the expansive Shivaji Park for the party's Dussehra event in October.