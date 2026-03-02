Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Celebrates Holi with Koli Community in Worli Village, Joins Festive Dance – WATCH

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Aaditya Thackeray joined members of the Koli community to celebrate Holi at Worli village in Mumbai. In a video shared by the leader, he is seen dancing to a Koli song at the Holika festival organised by Vijay Mitra Mandal in Worli Village.

Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, "Kal Vharli Gaonkar's Vijay Mitra Mandal organised a Holika festival, where he participated and took darshan of the idol of Holika Devi."

Holi is considered India’s most colourful and widely celebrated festival. In 2026, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 2, with the main festival of colours to be celebrated on March 3.

Mumbai Police Issues Strict Guidelines

The Mumbai Police have announced a set of strict guidelines and warned of stringent action against any form of misconduct. Police have cautioned that acts such as forcibly applying colours, throwing water-filled balloons, obscene behaviour, harassment of women, or any activity disturbing public order will invite immediate legal action, as reported by Times Now.

There will strong police presence across Mumbai, especially in sensitive areas, with additional personnel deployed. Moreover, CCTV surveillance will be intensified, and routine patrols increased.

BMC Issues Guidelines For Citizens

Mumbai civic body also appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly by adopting eco-friendly practices and avoiding harm to trees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BMC stated in a release that residents shouldn’t cut trees or branches and instead use dry wood to observe the ritual traditionally. Moreover, it added that burning chemically treated wood, plastic, rubber, tyres, and other hazardous materials should be strictly avoided as the fumes generated can be harmful to health and the environment, urging housing societies and local communities to organise eco-friendly Holika Dahan events. For Dhulivandan, the BMC advised citizens to avoid wastage of water and use natural and organic colours that are safe for the skin and children.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/