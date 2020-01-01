Sena is unfazed: Hopes to cap dissent in its ranks over omissionS in ministerial expansion

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena rang in the New Year on a discordant note with several voices of dissent within the party over their exclusion in the Cabinet expansion. However, the leadership is confident of managing the disgruntled elements.

Former minister Ramdas Kadam is furious as he was not considered for a ministerial berth and may step down as Shiv Sena ‘neta’ (leader).

Former minister and education baron Tanaji Sawant, who was elected from Bhum Paranda seat in Osmanabad district, legislators Pratap Sarnaik from Ovala Majiwada seat in Thane district, Prakash Abitkar from Radhanagari seat in Kolhapur district, Ashish Jaiswal, who was elected as an independent from Ramtek seat in Nagpur district, and Rahul Patil from Parbhani seat have expressed strong displeasure over the party leadership's decision.

A Shiv Sena functionary told the FPJ,'' CM Thackeray has clarified that he could not induct all aspirants because of limited ministerial posts. He has indicated that he will not entertain rebellion or discontent. Let those disgruntled elements toe the party line or chart their own path, is Thackeray's strong message to them.''

Sarnaik said he would prove his worth and expects recognition from the party leadership.

Kadam was the environment minister in the council of ministers headed by Devendra Fadnavis between December 2014 and October 2019. Kadam's son was elected from Dapoli seat in the assembly election. Although he had announced that he would not seek a fresh term as member in the state council, Kadam had not hidden his desire to join the Thackeray-led cabinet and held talks with Uddhav after he took over as chief minister on November 28. Now, he is miffed and is sulking on the sidelines.

Sawant, who became a cabinet minister in the previous BJP-led government in June 2019, was confident of securing a second term as minister. Although he was elected to the state council, he chose to ride on a popular vote and defeated NCP legislator Rahul Mote. However, he could not make it in the expansion as several party leaders were opposed to him. Abitkar was reportedly promised a ministerial berth and was all ready to take oath. However, he was left out to accommodate independent Rajendra Yedravkar. Abitkar has reportedly conveyed his displeasure saying that he could keep his seat in the Assembly election despite efforts by the Congress and the NCP to ensure his defeat.

Jaiswal, who was elected from Ramtek seat as Shiv Sena candidate in 1999, 2004 and 2009 assembly elections, won as an independent, defeating BJP nominee D Mallikarjun Reddy in the assembly elections. Jaiswal was reportedly promised a ministerial berth but could not find a slot in Monday's expansion. Jaiswal, who had lobbied for the same, too is angry.