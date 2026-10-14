'Selfie With Gyanu': MNS Launches Campaign In Dadar Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation Over SIR Row| VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday launched a "Selfie with Gyanu" campaign in Mumbai's Dadar, targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid protests across the country demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Amit Thackeray joins selfie campaign

A video shared by the MNS on X showed party leader Amit Thackeray taking a selfie with a poster of Kumar erected outside the party's office in Dadar.

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Under the campaign, a cutout of Gyanesh Kumar has been installed outside the party office, where citizens are seen taking selfies with it. Participants have been sharing the photographs on social media and tagging the Election Commission to express their support for the demand for Kumar's resignation.

In its post, the party explained the objective behind the initiative, stating, “This is to convey the demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner to the public through social media.”

Sandeep Deshpande backs resignation demand

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande also participated in the campaign. Speaking to reporters, he said, “I think, we think, you all think that Gyanesh should go home. Gyanesh, it's done bro. And just to pass this message to Gyanu, we have started this campaign, and we want people to express their grievances against the atrocities of the Election Commission.”

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Videos showing people participating in the campaign have since surfaced on social media.

MNS intensifies campaign against SIR

The initiative comes days after the MNS launched a statewide signature campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing SIR row.

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The signature campaign sought Kumar's resignation, the complete cancellation of the SIR process in Maharashtra, the introduction of ballot papers as an alternative to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), clean and transparent electoral rolls, and an electoral process conducted in consultation with all political parties.

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The campaign saw several people participate and express their grievances against Kumar in connection with the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.

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