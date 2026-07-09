Selfie Turns Fatal As 35-Year-Old Man Attacked By Wild Elephant In Gadchiroli - VIDEO

Man died after he was attacked by a wild elephant in Gadchiroli |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a young man lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Chandala forest area of Gadchiroli.

The visuals circulating online show the elephant hidden among the trees while people were trying to capture videos of it from a short distance.

According to Pudhari News, Dhanraj Punjiram Madavi, a resident of Mendha, was riding his bicycle and noticed some bystanders near the Chandala–Mendha Road, approximately 8 km from Gadchiroli, watching the elephant and recording it on their mobile phones.

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra - In a tragic incident highlighting the dangers of approaching wild animals, a young man lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Chandala forest area of Gadchiroli.The deceased, identified as Dhanraj Punjiram Madavi, a resident of… pic.twitter.com/V31JWWyui5 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 9, 2026

Seeing that Madavi reportedly attempted to take a selfie with the elephant alongside a crowd of onlookers who had gathered after spotting the animal.

However, reports state that the elephant suddenly turned aggressive and charged at him, resulting in his death. While several people managed to escape, 35-year-old Madavi could not.

The incident that occurred on July 8 at around 6 pm.

Following the incident, the forest department and police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Moreover, the incident has created fear in the area and sparked safety concerns among residents.

Forest department issues warning

According to reports, the elephant had strayed away from its herd, which comprises about 30 wild elephants, and has been roaming around the Gurwala, Vihirgaon and Chandala areas for the past five to six days.

It is believed that there is also a tusker among the herd.

Therefore, the forest department has appealed to citizens not to gather to watch the elephants, make loud noises, blow vehicle horns or engage in any activity that may disturb the animals.

However, several people ignore these warnings, leading to such avoidable unfortunate incidents.

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