Self-Styled ‘Lord Shiva’ Godman Rishikesh Vaidya Booked For Sexual Assault, Goes Absconding After FIR

A case has been registered against a self-proclaimed godman, Rishikesh Vaidya, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. | AI

Vasai: A case has been registered against a self-proclaimed godman, Rishikesh Vaidya, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Vasai-Virar region and across the state.

Pune Woman Alleges Exploitation Using ‘Divine Status’

A 35-year-old woman from Pune leveled serious allegations against Vaidya, stating in her complaint that he exploited her by pretending to be a divine figure. Following her statement, the Manikpur Police Station officially registered a case.

The victim claims Vaidya used his "divine status" as a pretext to commit sexual assault.

Vaidya Denies Charges, Claims ‘Truth Will Triumph’

Amidst the rising controversy, Rishikesh Vaidya took to social media to deny the charges. He claimed the case is fabricated, posting, "The truth will come out soon, Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs)."

Vaidya has reportedly gone missing since the FIR was filed.

Manikpur police conducted a raid at Vaidya's residence in Vasai, but he was not found on the premises. Authorities have confirmed that he is currently absconding. Given the victim is from Pune, the Pune police are also coordinating in the search to apprehend the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing as police track his location.

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