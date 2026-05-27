Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat Remanded To Judicial Custody Till June 9 As ED Cites Evasive Replies | File Photo

Mumbai: The special court on Tuesday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody till June 9, after ED did not press for his custody for interrogation. The agency said that Kharat did not cooperate with the investigation and gave evasive answers.

Agency Alleges Accused Gave Evasive and Misleading Replies

ED had produced Kharat before the court on Tuesday after completion of his period of ED custody. On his production, ED’s counsel Arvind Aghav pleaded that Kharat be remanded to judicial custody and contended that he has not cooperated with investigation and remained evasive to all the questions asked. The agency however, said that it reserves the right to take his custody subsequently.

“The accused gave evasive and misleading replies and failed to disclose the true facts regarding the transactions and proceeds of crime,” the agency claimed adding that he has deliberately concealed material facts relating to layering, routing, and utilization of proceeds of crime.

ED Probing Religious Manipulation and Extortion Allegations

The court accepted ED’s prayer, remanded Kharat to judicial custody and ordered that Kharat be taken back to Central Jail in Nashik.

ED has been probing money laundering allegations against Kharat accused of allegedly cheating several people by way of alleged religious manipulation, drug facilitated assault and sophisticated extortion. Agency has claimed that the proceeds of crime gathered through alleged malpractices were parked in various proxy bank accounts which were closed soon after withdrawal of funds in cash.

ED has alleged that transactions worth ₹47.74 crore were conducted through the 60 accounts linked to 48 special savings accounts. These included cash credits of ₹21.26 crore and cash debits of ₹23.87 crore.

According to the agency, all transactions were kept below ₹2 lakh to bypass Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Besides, ED claimed that Kharat, acting as Chairman/Vice-Chairman of Shri Jagdamba Mata Gramin Bigar Sheti Sahakari Patsanstha Maryadit, allegedly operated 34 benami fixed deposit accounts and generated maturity proceeds amounting to Rs. 3.18 Crores, which were subsequently withdrawn in cash for his personal use.

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