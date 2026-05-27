Maharashtra Reviews Sant Sevalal Maharaj Scheme For Banjara Community Development, Focus On 5,500 Tandas |

Mumbai: A review meeting regarding the effective implementation of the “Sant Sevalal Maharaj Banjara/Laman Tanda Samruddhi Yojana” was held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore to discuss measures for the comprehensive development of the Banjara/Laman community across the state.

Focus on Basic Amenities and Independent Revenue Village Status

The meeting focused on providing basic amenities to tandas (settlements), granting them the status of independent revenue villages, and integrating them into the mainstream development process. Detailed discussions were held on accelerating development initiatives and removing technical and administrative hurdles in pending proposals.

Officials were directed to promptly submit new proposals related to tandas across the state and expedite action on pending matters. The meeting emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all departments to ensure faster development of the Banjara/Laman community.

Government Commits to Phased Development of 5,500 Tandas

The government reiterated its commitment to the planned and phased development of nearly 5,500 tandas in Maharashtra. It was also decided to strengthen the online application process for collecting accurate data about tandas to improve implementation and planning.

Discussions were also held on ensuring that residents of tandas, many of whom still lack basic infrastructure, receive facilities similar to rehabilitated villages. These include drinking water supply, electricity, schools, anganwadis, healthcare facilities, streetlights, drainage systems, and internal roads.

Holistic Development to Include Education and Healthcare

Officials noted that the holistic development of tandas should not be limited only to infrastructure but should also focus on education, healthcare, and social stability.

The meeting further directed all concerned departments to work in coordination and resolve pending issues related to the scheme at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Rural Development Department Secretary Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell head Rameshwar Naik, along with senior officials and staff from the Rural Development Department.

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