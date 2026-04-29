Selective Justice? Thane Municipal Corporation’s Demolition Drive Under Fire Over 'Untouched' Illegal Structures At Reti Bander

Questions grow over Thane Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive after action in Kausa but no reported move on Reti Bander structures | File Photo

Thane, April 29: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has found itself at the centre of a brewing controversy following a recent anti-encroachment drive in the Mumbra ward.

While the administration touts its commitment to clearing illegal structures, local residents and critics are pointing toward a glaring disparity: why are certain "high-profile" illegal marriage halls being spared while others face the bulldozer?

The crackdown at Kausa

On Monday, April 27, at approximately 12:00 PM, the Mumbra Ward Committee of the TMC launched a decisive action against unauthorised constructions. Using JCB excavators, the anti-encroachment squad demolished the Jannat Marriage Hall and Turf, located near the Y-Junction in the Kausa area.

According to Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kavle, the operation was carried out under the direct orders of TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao. While the administration views this as a successful enforcement of civic laws, the action has inadvertently opened a Pandora’s box regarding the structures that were not targeted.

The elephant in the room: Reti Bander

The central point of contention lies in the Reti Bander vicinity. There are more than eight massive marriage halls in this area operating without a single shred of legal documentation. These structures allegedly flout every building code and safety norm in the book.

Despite numerous formal complaints and extensive media coverage highlighting these illegalities, the Mumbra Ward Committee has remained noticeably silent.

The core questions being asked by the public are:

If the Commissioner’s orders apply to the whole city, why is Reti Bander an exception?

Why has no action been taken against these eight specific structures despite repeated warnings?

The nexus of power and property

What keeps a bulldozer at bay? According to reliable sources and local whispers, the answer may lie in a complex web of political patronage. It is alleged that several of these illegal marriage halls are backed by or even partially owned by influential local politicians and high-ranking officials within the Ward Committee.

“It appears to be a case of selective enforcement,” says a local activist who wished to remain anonymous. “They demolish a hall in Kausa to show they are working, but they won't touch the halls in Reti Bander because those belong to the 'big players.' Money and political muscle are effectively stalling the law.”

A leadership at odds?

A fascinating sub-plot to this administrative drama is the apparent friction between the Commissioner's office and the ground-level execution. While Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kavle cited Commissioner Saurabh Rao’s orders for the Kausa demolition, critics argue that Kavle is "shifting the buck."

If the Commissioner has truly ordered a city-wide cleanup, the failure to act in Reti Bander suggests either a breakdown in communication or a deliberate defiance of orders by ward-level officers to protect their political benefactors.

The road ahead

The "demolition politics" of Mumbra have left the local citizenry sceptical. The sight of the Jannat Marriage Hall being razed has not been met with applause, but rather with a demand for consistency.

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All eyes are now on TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao. Will he take cognisance of the alleged corruption within the Mumbra Ward Committee? Will the bulldozers eventually make their way to the illegal hubs of Reti Bander, or will political influence continue to provide an impenetrable shield for these unauthorised businesses?

For now, the ruins at Kausa stand as a reminder of the law's power—while the standing halls at Reti Bander stand as a testament to its limitations.

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