'Sejal Pawar's Remarks Hurt Trust In Body Donation,' Says AIMSA Leader As KEM Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Woman Doctor Over Viral Cadaver Remark |

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding MBBS student Sejal Pawar's remarks during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show has intensified, with medical student leaders, doctors and institutions condemning her comments and warning that such statements could damage public trust in body donation programmes.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Kanishka Kalra, General Secretary of the All India Medical Students' Association – Foreign Medical Students' Wing (AIMSA-FMSW), said the remarks were deeply inappropriate and harmful to the medical profession's image.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On row over medical student Sejal Pawar's remark during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show, Dr. Kanishka Kalra, General Secretary of the All India Medical Students' Association – Foreign Medical Students' Wing (AIMSA–FMSW), says, "It's very wrong... when I saw… pic.twitter.com/ugYoLoMNr8 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

"It's very wrong. When I saw that video, I felt very bad. Objectifying a body on the basis of size doesn't seem right. At the same time, it maligns the image of doctors who work day and night saving lives," Kalra said.

He further expressed concern that such comments could discourage people from donating their bodies for medical education. "When someone from a family donates a body for the betterment of medical education and hears such remarks, they may think twice before doing so. That body could belong to someone's father, mother, brother or relative. It sends a wrong message to society," he added.

KEM Initiates Disciplinary Action

Amid mounting outrage, Mumbai's Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Pawar and summoned her parents to appear before the institute on June 13.

In an official statement, Dean Dr. Harish M. Pathak said the institution received several complaints regarding the viral video on June 10. A fact-finding committee comprising senior faculty members was constituted to examine the matter.

The committee reviewed the complete video footage and interacted with the student before submitting its report. According to the institute, some of the remarks made during the programme were found to be objectionable and insensitive, falling short of the dignity, empathy and professional standards expected from a medical student.

The hospital administration also confirmed that Pawar has submitted a written apology acknowledging that some of her statements were inappropriate and may have caused distress.

Read Also KEM Doctors Body Distances Itself From MBBS Student Sejal Pawar Over Controversial Remarks At Pranit...

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), KEM chapter, issued a clarification distancing itself from Pawar. The association stated that she is not a member of MARD but added that the comments attributed to her were inconsistent with the ethical values and professionalism expected within the medical community.

The controversy erupted after a video clip from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online. During an audience interaction, Pawar, who identified herself as a final-year MBBS student, spoke about anatomy sessions involving cadavers and claimed that students would sometimes discuss and mock the private parts of male cadavers.

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