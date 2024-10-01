SEEPZ Manhole Death: BMC Report Concludes L&T Contractor And MMRCL Responsible For 45-Year-Old Woman's Death After Heavy Downpour On Sept 25

Representational Image

Mumbai: Following the death of a woman due to drowning caused by severe flooding and landslides in the Seepz area of Andheri (East), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released the findings of a high-level inquiry. The report squarely places the responsibility for the incident on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and its contractor, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), for failing to address defects in the affected area.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a torrential downpour on the evening of Wednesday, 25 September. As the rains battered the city, waterlogged streets and nearby construction debris triggered a landslide that led to flooding of water in the Seepz area. The water-borne debris, already laden with pollutants, exacerbated the situation resulting in ultimately the death of 45 year old Vimal Gaikwad. This tragic occurrence raised serious concerns regarding the infrastructural integrity and disaster preparedness in the region, leading the BMC to order a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The high-level inquiry committee, composed of three senior officials, was swiftly constituted under the orders of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. The committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Circle 3, Devidas Kshirsagar, included Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Efficiency) Avinash Tambewagh as its members. They were tasked with conducting a thorough on-site inspection and analysis of the events leading up to the incident and submitting a detailed report within three days.

According to the report, the site where the incident occurred has been under the jurisdiction of MMRCL since 2015, with contractor L&T responsible for maintenance and repair work. The committee’s investigation revealed significant defects in the infrastructure, particularly with drainage systems, which contributed to the flooding and landslide. The report pointed out that despite these defects, no timely action was taken by the contractor to rectify the situation, even though the area was prone to waterlogging during heavy rains.

In August 2024, just weeks before the incident, the Municipal Corporation had flagged concerns regarding the condition of the site to L&T in two formal letters, dated 24 and 29 August. These letters urged the contractor to address the defects within the "Defect Liability Period" (DLP), a period during which contractors are obligated to remedy any faults or failures in their work. Despite this formal communication, no corrective actions were taken by L&T or MMRCL.

The report emphasised that responsibility for rectifying the defects at the accident site lies squarely with L&T and MMRCL, and the failure to take appropriate measures ultimately led to the fatal consequences.

The committee underscored the necessity for BMC employees to be vigilant and efficient, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and when a ‘red alert’ is declared in the city. The committee concluded that despite the warnings and repeated alerts about the risks in the area, there appeared to be a lapse in coordination between BMC departments, resulting in inadequate monitoring of high-risk zones such as Seepz.

"The site where the incident occurred is located on a main road, one that is known to be vulnerable during the monsoon season," the report noted. "In situations where severe weather warnings have been issued, it is critical that BMC personnel remain alert and ensure that all precautionary measures are being enforced."

Although previous inspections had been conducted and actions were taken by BMC on multiple occasions, the report strongly suggested that more proactive measures should have been implemented to prevent such an accident from occurring.

Commissioner Gagrani has called for a review of all ongoing projects in the city, particularly those in flood-prone areas, to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future. The report has also been submitted to the relevant authorities, and further action is expected against the parties involved.