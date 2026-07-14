SEEPZ Corruption Case: Mumbai Court Accepts CBI Closure Report Against Former Officials NPS Monga, VP Shukla

A Mumbai court accepted the CBI's closure report in the SEEPZ corruption case against two former officials | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The special court on Tuesday accepted the closure report filed by the CBI in the case registered in 2024 against then Development Commissioner N.P.S. Monga and former Joint Development Commissioner and Estate Manager V.P. Shukla over corruption charges.

The CBI had alleged that the two former officials abused their positions to obtain an undue advantage for an ineligible agency for work undertaken during 2016-17 to repair SEEPZ buildings and carry out waterproofing of roof slabs.

Allegations Examined

It was alleged that not only was the work order issued without the authority's approval, but it also exceeded the approved expenditure of Rs 40.48 crore, including a 5% contingency for structural repairs and allied civil works. However, the work order issued was for Rs 44.58 crore. Further, an additional Rs 7.77 crore was sanctioned for structural repairs without the authority's permission, the CBI had claimed.

The agency had alleged that an audit revealed that the SEEPZ authority awarded the work to the agency in February 2017 and even made advance payments amounting to crores up to December 2017. The audit found that the firm was not on the list of agencies notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Hence, its selection was also against the General Financial Rules.

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Court Accepts Closure Report

After investigating the allegations, the CBI said it could not find any evidence against the accused and sought closure of the case.

Accepting the closure report, the court observed, “Despite a thorough investigation, the allegations in the complaint have not been sustained. No offence has been made out against the accused. Hence, the CBI has filed a closure report.”

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