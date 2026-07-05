Mumbai Court Dismisses Corruption Complaint Against Construction Firm, Yes Bank Over Wadala SRA Project

A Mumbai special court dismissed a corruption complaint against Omkar Realtors, Yes Bank and SRA officials over the Wadala redevelopment project | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: A special court hearing corruption cases has dismissed a complaint filed by the former managing partner of Surana Construction against Omkar Realtors and Developers, Yes Bank and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials over alleged irregularities in the Anand Nagar rehabilitation project at Wadala. The court said the allegations were not supported by the required documentary evidence.

Allegations Against Developer

Surendrakumar Surana claimed that Surana Construction had initially undertaken redevelopment of the land under the SRA scheme before the project was handed over to Omkar Realtors.

According to the complaint, Omkar allegedly increased the number of eligible slum dwellers from 139 to 405 using false and fabricated documents in collusion with SRA officials. Surana alleged that the developer fraudulently secured a floor space index (FSI) of 4 and transferred it to another sale project in Worli.

He further alleged that Omkar obtained a Rs 410 crore loan against the redevelopment project on BMC-owned land and diverted the funds elsewhere. The developer was also accused of submitting a forged report to Yes Bank regarding FSI that allegedly did not exist.

Surana said he approached several authorities but received no response, prompting him to file a private complaint before the special court in April 2023.

Court Finds No Evidence

The court, however, observed that there was no specific documentary evidence connecting the accused with the project or property mentioned in the complaint.

It noted that the documents submitted mainly comprised notices under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act and correspondence with the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

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The court said the complaint contained only vague and general allegations and failed to establish that Surana Construction was the original developer or that the project had subsequently been handed over to Omkar Realtors.

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