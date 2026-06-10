Bombay HC Refuses To Quash MCOCA Chargesheet Against Builders Over Alleged Ravi Pujari Gang Links

Developers Rajan Sujanani and Kishore Vatnani face trial after the Bombay High Court upheld MCOCA proceedings in an alleged extortion case linked to gangster Ravi Pujari | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: The Bombay High Court has refused to quash a chargesheet filed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two developers accused of allegedly conspiring with gangster Ravi Pujari to threaten and extort a fellow developer in connection with a land dispute in Powai.

Petitions Dismissed By High Court

A bench of Justice Ajey Gadkari and Justice RR Bhonsale dismissed petitions filed by developers Rajan Sujanani and Kishore Vatnani challenging the chargesheet and the invocation of MCOCA against them for their alleged links with the Ravi Pujari gang.

The court observed that the material collected during the investigation disclosed a prima facie case of extortion.

“We are of the view that… it can be safely inferred on a prima facie basis that the petitioners, along with other accused, indulged in unlawful activities with the objective of gaining pecuniary benefits,” the bench said.

Background Of The Case

The case dates back to September 2013 when developer Kamal Sheth approached the police alleging that Sujanani, Vatnani, and others were threatening him over a disputed land parcel in Powai. According to the prosecution, Sujanani claimed that Sheth had failed to pay the full consideration amount for the property and allegedly made him speak to Ravi Pujari through a conference call. During the call, Pujari allegedly abused and threatened Sheth over the pending payment.

Sheth further alleged that he later received several calls from international numbers, including one from Pujari, demanding money and issuing threats.

Although Mumbai Police initially filed an ‘A Summary’ report, Sheth challenged it before the trial court, which directed further investigation.

Fresh Probe And Witness Statements

During the fresh probe, carried out after Pujari’s extradition from Senegal, several witnesses gave statements against Sujanani, Vatnani, and members of the Pujari syndicate.

The petitioners argued that MCOCA had been invoked after an unexplained delay of nearly a decade. However, the court accepted the explanation by public prosecutor Ashish Satpute that witnesses had remained silent earlier due to fear of Pujari and his associate Parshuram Shinde.

“The explanation for delay is reasonable, plausible and reflects the conduct of a common and ordinary person,” the bench said.

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Sanction Upheld And Partial Relief Granted

The court also upheld the sanction granted for invoking MCOCA, observing that the alleged crime was committed to terrorise businessmen and obtain financial benefits for the organised crime syndicate.

However, the bench granted relief to accused Mangesh Sawant and quashed proceedings against him, noting that the original FIR did not contain any allegation linking him to the extortion calls.

The court dismissed the petitions filed by Sujanani and Vatnani.

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