In Photos: Union Minister Narayan Rane visits Maharashtra's Taliye village, assures Central help to flood victims

Rane, a Rajya Sabha Member, said that prior to his visit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him.

"He asked me to visit the site and submit a report on my return. The Centre will certainly extend all help to the people here," Rane said.

To a query on how a chain of tragedies is hitting Maharashtra, Rane curtly cut it short by making it clear that "this is not the time to indulge in pointing fingers at anyone."

"Who could have ever thought that this hill would come crashing down like this. The topmost priority now is to assist the affected populace which has lost everything in the disaster," he declared.